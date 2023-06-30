Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 33,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 330,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

