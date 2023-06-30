Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 240.1% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,066 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EVLVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 280,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

