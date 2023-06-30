Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.09. 467,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,093,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,209. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

