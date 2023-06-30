Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Sells $1,016,078.58 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,101,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,471. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $2,411,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

