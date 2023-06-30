Evercore ISI Upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.69.

SAIA stock opened at $346.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.66. Saia has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $351.41.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Saia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

