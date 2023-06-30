Euro Coin Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.21 million and $2.17 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,917,232 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

