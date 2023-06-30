Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $108.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.04.

Shares of ETSY opened at $85.73 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

