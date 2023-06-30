Ethereum Classic Price Tops $19.33 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.33 or 0.00064134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $685.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,141.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00321981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00983288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00547275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,689,415 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

