ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $593.74

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.74 ($7.55) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($8.73). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 677 ($8.61), with a volume of 36 shares traded.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.31.
