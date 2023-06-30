Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $206.53

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.53 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.10). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.11), with a volume of 382,663 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £478.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,648.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.24.

In related news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($27,911.00). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

