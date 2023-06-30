Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

