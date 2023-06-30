Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded up 174% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.1329365 USD and is up 66.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,157,481.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

