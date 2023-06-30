ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 53.0% in June

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock remained flat at $0.78 on Friday. 3,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

