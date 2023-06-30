ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.52

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $100.52 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,733.67 or 1.00135021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02521713 USD and is up 156.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $119.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

