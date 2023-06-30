Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $815.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $870.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $800.48.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $777.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

