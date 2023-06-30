EOS Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $786.14 million and $119.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002030 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,386,302 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,390,224 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

