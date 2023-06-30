Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Down 2%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 40,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,176,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,850 in the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,968 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Enviva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after acquiring an additional 530,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 425,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

