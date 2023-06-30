Enovis’ (ENOV) Initiates Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reissued their initiates rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Enovis stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. 220,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.02. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

