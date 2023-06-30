Enovis’ (ENOV) “Initiates” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reissued their initiates rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 92 Resources reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

Enovis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $64.38. 215,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,962. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

