Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Enhabit news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,492.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $599.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

