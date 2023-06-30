Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Engie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 254,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,353. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Engie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.2102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Engie’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

