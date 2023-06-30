Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Stock Performance

Endesa stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Endesa has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Endesa Increases Dividend

Endesa Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6423 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.35. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

(Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.