Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Endesa Stock Performance
Endesa stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Endesa has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Endesa Company Profile
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.
