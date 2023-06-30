Empower (MPWR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215,575.17

Empower (MPWR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Empower has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $391,511.52 and $215,575.17 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01709023 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $475,827.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

