Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 62,439 shares traded.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 1.7 %

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

