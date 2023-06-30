EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 189.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.