Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.98. The company had a trading volume of 756,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,511. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

