Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Shares of LLY opened at $464.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $440.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

