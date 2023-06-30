Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 63,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.2% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $466.44. 302,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $468.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.38. The company has a market cap of $442.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

