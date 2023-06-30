Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $439.65 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

