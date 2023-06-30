Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 383.6% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 10,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,760. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

