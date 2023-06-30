Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EW. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EW traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 787,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

