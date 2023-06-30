Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. 726,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

