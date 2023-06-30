Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 57.60 ($0.73). 298,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,327. The firm has a market cap of £121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 576.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.80 ($1.04).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

