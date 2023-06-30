Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 57.60 ($0.73). 298,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,327. The firm has a market cap of £121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 576.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.80 ($1.04).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
