Edgecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $13.43 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

