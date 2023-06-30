Eastern Bank Sells 73,344 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,344 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

CCI traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 564,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

