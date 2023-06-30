Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. The stock had a trading volume of 321,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,579. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

