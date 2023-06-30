Eastern Bank Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

