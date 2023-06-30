Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.44. 1,617,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a market cap of $421.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

