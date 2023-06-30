Eastern Bank Has $2.17 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eastern Bank cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 417,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,666. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.00.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

