Eastern Bank Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,238 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 282.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 320,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 160,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,863,122 shares worth $61,238,503. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.