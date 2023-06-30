Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 13.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 137,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,317. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

