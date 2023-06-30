Eastern Bank Acquires 63,738 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.28% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 79,130 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.