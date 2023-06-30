Eastern Bank Acquires 27,759 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $207.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,029. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

