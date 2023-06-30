East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 76,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

