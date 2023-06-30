East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS EJPRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East Japan Railway Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

Further Reading

