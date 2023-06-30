EAC Price Tops $0.0015 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $452,891.23 and $13.10 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00348396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106983 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

