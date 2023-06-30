Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

