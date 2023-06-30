Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 240000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.83.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.