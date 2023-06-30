Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

