Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

